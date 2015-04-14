Stronger U.S. dollar has offset cheap fuel benefit -IATA chief

April 14 (Reuters) - The stronger U.S. dollar has offset “quite a lot of the benefit” of lower oil prices for airlines that are not earning much in that currency, International Air Transport Association Director General Tony Tyler told reporters on Tuesday.

While Tyler said IATA will update its airline profit forecast in June, the preliminary remarks reflect the currency challenges that carriers face just as some begin to report first-quarter 2015 earnings. The costs of ground-handling, catering and other aircraft services have risen for many airlines because contracts often are in U.S. dollars, he said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)