FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stronger U.S. dollar has offset cheap fuel benefit -IATA chief
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Stronger U.S. dollar has offset cheap fuel benefit -IATA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - The stronger U.S. dollar has offset “quite a lot of the benefit” of lower oil prices for airlines that are not earning much in that currency, International Air Transport Association Director General Tony Tyler told reporters on Tuesday.

While Tyler said IATA will update its airline profit forecast in June, the preliminary remarks reflect the currency challenges that carriers face just as some begin to report first-quarter 2015 earnings. The costs of ground-handling, catering and other aircraft services have risen for many airlines because contracts often are in U.S. dollars, he said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.