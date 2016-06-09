FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airlines, unions to expand pilot support networks after Germanwings crash-U.S. FAA
June 9, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Airlines, unions to expand pilot support networks after Germanwings crash-U.S. FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government, airlines and unions have agreed to expand pilot support networks in the wake of a Germanwings flight last year that a co-pilot crashed into the French Alps, killing all on board, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday.

The FAA said in a news release it has started extra training on mental health for physicians that it designates to evaluate pilots’ fitness every six to 12 months. The moves follow recommendations from a government-industry task force.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
