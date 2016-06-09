U.S. pilot examiners get more mental health training after Germanwings crash

(Reuters) - Medical examiners who evaluate airline pilots have been receiving more training in detecting mental health problems, U.S. regulators said on Thursday after reviewing procedures in the wake of last year’s deadly Germanwings crash by a co-pilot who authorities said concealed his mental illness.

But the Federal Aviation Administration stopped short of calling for formal psychological tests on pilots. That step was recommended for new pilots in Europe after the March, 2015 incident, in which a Germanwings plane crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board.

The FAA added that airlines and unions have agreed to expand support networks such as a private hotline for pilots.

The U.S. decisions follow recommendations by a government-industry task force convened in May 2015.

The FAA said in a news release that it started extra training on mental health in January for medical examiners designated to evaluate pilots’ fitness every six to 12 months.

The expert panel did not mandate formal psychological testing because it found no convincing evidence that this would help assess pilots’ mental fitness. Rather, additional training for medical examiners will suffice to help them detect issues during routine pilot checkups.

“While some conditions automatically disqualify someone from flying, many pilots have treatable conditions,” FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in the news release. “We need to do more to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness in the aviation industry so pilots are more likely to self-report, get treated, and return to work.”

In addition to psychological testing, the European Aviation Safety Agency’s task force last year recommended the introduction of random drug and alcohol testing, a policy already in place in the United States.

Andreas Lubitz, a co-pilot at Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s subsidiary Germanwings, consulted a number of doctors as he wrestled with symptoms of a “psychotic depressive episode” that started in December 2014 and may have lasted until the March 24, 2015 crash, according to France’s BEA air accident investigation agency.