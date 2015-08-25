FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airlines fail in damages claims over German controllers' strike
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Airlines fail in damages claims over German controllers' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Several airlines have failed in a bid to claim million of euros in damages from German air traffic controllers’ union GdF for a strike at Stuttgart airport in 2009 and for planned strikes in 2011.

The German federal labour court ruled on Tuesday that four airlines had no right to damages for cancelled, delayed or diverted flights as a result of the six-hour strike on April 6, 2009, because the strike was aimed at the operation of the German air traffic controllers’ authority and not the airlines.

The airlines, Lufthansa, Air Berlin, Germanwings and TUIfly, had filed for around 35,000 euros ($40,120.50) in damages and had already failed in appeals at lower courts.

Separately, Lufthansa, Air Berlin and Ryanair had sought damages of around 3.5 million euros for two strikes that were planned for August 2011, but which were then not carried out. The court on Tuesday also rejected these claims.

$1 = 0.8724 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.