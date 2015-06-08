FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AerCap CEO: Quiet Paris Airshow could be good negotiating ground
June 8, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

AerCap CEO: Quiet Paris Airshow could be good negotiating ground

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI, June 8 (Reuters) - The Paris airshow is likely to produce fewer orders this year, an ideal time to negotiate with planemakers for favorable deals, the chief executive of aircraft leasing firm AerCap said on Monday

“I think the airshow will be more muted. Ironically, that’s sometimes a better time to do a deal with an OEM when they don’t have much on their plate,” Aengus Kelly, the CEO of AerCap, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association annual meeting in Miami.

Planemaker Airbus is expecting only a couple of hundred orders at this year’s show, compared with a combined 3,000 over the last two years.

The Paris Airshow runs from June 15-21 and Boeing and Airbus will compete for orders. Smaller manufacturer Bombardier will show off its new CSeries jet at an airshow for the first time, although its chief executive played down the importance of the event to the program on Monday.

“They have a very good team but the ordering frenzy was in the last few years,” Kelly said when asked about the CSeries’ chance of success. “It’s more of a challenge now to get an order than it was 24 months ago.”

Kelly said AerCap would like to have more A350s, Airbus’s newest wide-body jet.

“I know we could move a few more if we had them, there are airlines out there looking at it.” he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

