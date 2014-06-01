FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air New Zealand places $1.6 bln order for Airbus jets
June 1, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Air New Zealand places $1.6 bln order for Airbus jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 1 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Sunday that it has placed an order for 14 jets with European planemaker Airbus, which includes ten A320neo aircraft.

The order, worth $1.6 billion at list prices, also includes one A320ceo, and three A321neo aircraft. Theplanes will be deployed on the airline’s Tasman and Pacific Island services, Air New Zealand Chief Executive Christopher Luxon said.

Reuters had reported the airline was close to an order on Saturday.

At the signing event, which took place during the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting in Doha, Airbus sales chief John Leahy also said the planemaker was close to a decision on whether to revamp its 20-year old A330 model.

“We’re studying it very carefully. Watch this space,” Leahy told journalists. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Praveen Menon)

