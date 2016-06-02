FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Airbus sees A350 orders soon, sources eye Virgin A350-1000 deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Airbus sees A350 orders soon, sources eye Virgin A350-1000 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Airbus expects to announce positive news on demand for A350-900 and A350-1000 jets in coming weeks, a senior executive said on Thursday.

He declined to elaborate on the potential announcement, which coincides with a traditional pick-up in aircraft negotiations ahead of the Farnborough Airshow in July.

Speaking separately, two industry sources said UK airline Virgin Atlantic was close to reaching a final deal to buy close to 10 A350-1000 jets, which seat 366 people.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said, "We are currently evaluating our future fleet requirements to ensure that any new aircraft we introduce will provide the best possible outcome for our customers and our business. We have not yet confirmed our decision but we will provide an update as soon as we can."

A spokeswoman for Airbus said, "We do not comment on discussions with our customers". (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.