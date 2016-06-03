FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says A320neo issues to be resolved by mid-year
June 3, 2016

Airbus says A320neo issues to be resolved by mid-year

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Airbus expects delays in deliveries of A320neo aircraft to be resolved by mid-year and the problems to be forgotten within months, the head of the planemaker said on Friday.

Qatar Airways said earlier it had cancelled the first of five A320neo jets over delays in deliveries caused by engine problems and threatened to walk away from four more.

Fabrice Bregier, president and CEO of the Airbus Group planemaking unit, said low fuel prices and faster growth among airlines was boosting demand for the earlier version of its A320 series, whose production would now last until at least 2019 rather than the originally planned cut-off in late 2017. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Conor Humphries)

