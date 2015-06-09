FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines, Qantas to launch U.S.-Australia flights
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines, Qantas to launch U.S.-Australia flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, June 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it would begin operating a direct daily flight to Sydney, Australia, from Los Angeles this year, a first in more than two decades, and expand its cooperation with Qantas Airways Ltd.

Qantas will begin service between Sydney and San Francisco this year, American said. The airlines said they will ask the U.S. government for antitrust immunity for the new service. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
