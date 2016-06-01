FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bombardier confident of other big CSeries deals after Delta
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Bombardier confident of other big CSeries deals after Delta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier believes it has turned the corner with its troubled CSeries jet programme as it prepares to enter service and is confident of posting other wins like a recent major order from Delta Air Lines, its chief executive said.

Interviewed at a meeting of global airlines in Dublin, Alain Bellemare declined to say when the Canadian company might repeat Delta's pivotal order for 75 jets but said he was confident it would be embraced by all airline types, including low-cost carriers.

Bellemare said talks over a $1 billion cash injection from the Canadian government were "ongoing and progressing" and that he hoped for a deal soon.

But he said Bombardier would need to maintain "operational flexibility" as part of any deal, when asked how far it was willing to go in accepting conditions such as constraints on its choice of suppliers.

Asked whether Bombardier would consider expanding its two 110-130-seat CSeries models to compete with larger Airbus and Boeing jets, the head of its commercial airplanes unit, Fred Cromer, said, "At this point it is all on the CS100 and CS300". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.