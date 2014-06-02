FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Bombardier exec says narrowing down cause of CSeries engine snag
June 2, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Bombardier exec says narrowing down cause of CSeries engine snag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to read DOHA instead of DUBAI)

DOHA, June 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier has narrowed the possible cause of an engine failure on its CSeries jet to a few possible areas and hopes to understand more this week, the head of its aerospace operations said on Monday.

Guy Hachey, president of Bombardier Aerospace, declined to describe last week’s incident in detail, but said without elaborating that the aircraft could be back in the air quickly if the cause turns out to be something the company suspects.

“We are narrowing it down to a few possible causes and we should hopefully, as the week evolves, get to a most likely, if not a root, cause,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha, Qatar.

“At that point we will be able to talk more about what is the way forward.”

The new jet suffered an “engine-related incident” on its newly developed Pratt & Whitney engine during stationary maintenance testing last Thursday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Amena Bakr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
