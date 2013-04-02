FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global air cargo recovery continued in February - IATA
April 2, 2013

Global air cargo recovery continued in February - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The global air cargo market continued a slow recovery in February, with demand rising 2 percent year-on-year after adjusting for calendar effects, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

“This is welcome news after two consecutive years of contraction,” IATA chief executive Tony Tyler said in a statement. “It is even better news that this growth is expected to pick up moderately as the year progresses.”

IATA said official data showed a 6.2 percent decline in traffic, but that was severely skewed by the Leap Year in 2012 and by the shifting date of the Asian Lunar New Year holiday. (Editing by Susan Fenton)

