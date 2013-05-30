Air travel demand growth continued in April - IATA

GENEVA, May 30 (Reuters) - International air passenger demand grew 3.0 percent in April compared to a year earlier and was 1.4 percent up from March, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

The growth trend has accelerated in the past six months, consistent with a better business environment compared to the mid-months of 2012, IATA said. Airlines in all regions saw a better April this year than in 2013, with Middle Eastern carriers posting the strongest growth. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Emma Farge)