Air travel demand growth continued at solid rate in May - IATA
July 3, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Air travel demand growth continued at solid rate in May - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 3 (Reuters) - International air passenger demand grew 5.7 percent in May compared to a year earlier and was 0.7 percent up from April, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

“Air travel continues to expand at a solid rate,” IATA said in a statement. “Although business confidence has flattened over recent months, the business environment is better than in mid-2012, and this improvement along with growth in trade in emerging markets has supported the acceleration in air travel over the past 7 months.” (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
