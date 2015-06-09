FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emirates airline says "nothing to resolve" in Open Skies row
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Emirates airline says "nothing to resolve" in Open Skies row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI, June 9 (Reuters) - The president of carrier Emirates said there is nothing to resolve in the Open Skies dispute and that if the United States (U.S.) government restricts the policy, then it would also have to cancel the anti-trust immunity deals that apply to U.S. carriers on transatlantic joint ventures.

“If you freeze, you restrict, you breach the Open Skies regime, that’s a unilateral hostile act, you must cancel all anti-trust agreements immediately,” Tim Clark told journalists on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) in Miami.

In the United States, airlines are trying to persuade the U.S. government to alter the “Open Skies” agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, accusing them of lavishing their airlines with more than $40 billion in subsidies and distorting competition. Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways deny the subsidy claims.

Clark said though that here did not see that there was an issue to resolve because the Open Skies agreement only sets out grievance procedures for allegations of price action, not subsidies.

“The agreement did not address things like the accusation they have made against us,” he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.