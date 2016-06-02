FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Emirates president criticises industry's ability to track lost jets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 2, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Emirates president criticises industry's ability to track lost jets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The president of Dubai's Emirates airline slammed the aviation industry's inability to quickly locate aircraft black boxes following crashes, and said more needed to be done to ensure air passenger safety in general.

"As far as aircraft tracking is concerned, it's a disgrace," Emirates president Tim Clark told the IATA annual meeting on Thursday.

The black box recorders from the flight from EgyptAir MS804 are still being sought two weeks after it crashed into the Mediterranean killing all 66 people on board, the latest example of difficulties in locating devices vital in crash investigations.

Clark said that any suggestion that entities in global aviation were cautious on tracking technology due to their high cost was "anathema to my thinking". He added that manufacturers of recording devices should make them more robust.

"They must have much more power to develop beacons and locating systems in very, very remote areas," he said.

He also called for aviation security to be improved across the board. "In my view we are not doing enough," he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.