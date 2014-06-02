FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates CEO sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Emirates CEO sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 2 (Reuters) - Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380, said on Monday it hoped to achieve progress soon on its call to upgrade the world’s largest passenger jet with new engines.

Emirates has expressed interest in applying the lessons of other Airbus re-engining projects - nicknamed ‘neo’ or new engine option - to the four-engined superjumbo.

“There is a distinct possibility that if the neo is built it will give a 10-12 percent performance improvement, so it is definitely worth having and we are hoping to move on that pretty soon,” Chief Executive Tim Clark told reporters. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)

