Ethiopian Airlines to decide on $3 bln plane order by June end

DOHA, June 1 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines will decide in June on whether to place an order for 30 narrow-body Airbus or Boeing jets as part of fleet its expansion plans, the company’s chief executive said on Sunday.

“We will make a decision by the end of June,” Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the IATA airlines association in Doha.

He said the airline was considering both the A320neo and Boeing’s 737 MAX. At current list prices, the order could come to about $3 billion.

The carrier, which currently has an almost exclusively Boeing fleet, has said it wants to almost double its fleet to 112 planes and carry 18 million passengers over 92 routes by 2025. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Praveen Menon)