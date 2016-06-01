FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnair eyes more A321s as grows to meet Asian demand
June 1, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Finnair eyes more A321s as grows to meet Asian demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Finland's state-controlled carrier Finnair is considering adding more narrowbody A321 jets to its fleet as it grows connecting traffic from Asia, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are currently looking for some additional ones (A321s) but we'll go step by step because we have flexibility on the widebody side," Pekka Vauramo said in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Dublin.

Finnair, which uses its Helsinki hub to bring Asian travellers to European destinations, said last month it would hit a target to double its Asian traffic two years ahead of schedule.

Finnair has six A321 jets on order with deliveries starting next year and Vauramo said there was good availability from lessors for A321s, although there was healthy competition on price.

Any decision on taking additional A321s would be dependent on the fuel price and market conditions, he added.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young; Editing by Conor Humphries

