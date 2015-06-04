FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global air freight momentum slowing - IATA
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 4, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Global air freight momentum slowing - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Growth in demand for air freight is slowing, as world trade growth weakens, a leading air industry body said on Thursday.

Air cargo volumes rose 3.3 percent in April, compared with average growth of 5.3 percent over the first three months of the year, and only the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions reported growth, IATA said in its regular monthly freight statistics.

Capacity also increased 5.5 percent in April, pushing the load factors - a measure of how full planes are - down to 44.7 percent.

“After a volatile start to 2015, the market is settling down, and it is clear that momentum in air freight growth is being lost,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in the statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.