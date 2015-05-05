FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global air freight demand up 1.6 pct in March - IATA
#Healthcare
May 5, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Global air freight demand up 1.6 pct in March - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Air freight volumes rose 1.6 percent in March, the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday, continuing a steady growth path after February was boosted by the Chinese New Year.

In the first quarter, air freight demand grew by 5.3 percent, slightly higher than IATA’s forecast for 4.5 percent this year.

“The air cargo industry is on a solid but unspectacular growth trend,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement accompanying the body’s monthly update.

“And there is little evidence today that would point towards an acceleration as the year goes on,” he added.

Demand in Europe remains subdued, down 2.4 percent in March due to economic weakness and the drop in demand as a result of sanctions of Russia, while Middle East carriers saw growth of 10.6 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
