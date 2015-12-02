FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air freight demand to finish year on low note - IATA
December 2, 2015

Air freight demand to finish year on low note - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Global demand for air freight is flatlining toward the end of the year, with volumes rising just 0.5 percent in October, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Despite stuttering demand, cargo providers have still been adding more capacity, meaning load factors dropped to around 44 percent, the lowest since 2009, IATA said in its monthly air freight figures.

“Early signs of improvement in export orders may bode well for trade and air cargo but this is unlikely to prevent air cargo finishing 2015 on a low note,” Tony Tyler, head of IATA, said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

