FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air freight demand slumps in February on Chinese New Year -IATA
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 6, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Air freight demand slumps in February on Chinese New Year -IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Demand for global air freight slumped in February after a U.S. port strike had buoyed year-earlier figures and the timing of the Chinese New Year hurt volumes, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Freight volumes traditionally increase in the weeks leading up to the holiday, which last year occurred later in February.

“The air freight business remains a difficult one. February’s performance continues a weak trend. And there are few factors on the horizon that would see this change substantially,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

Demand for air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometres, dropped by 5.6 percent in February, IATA said in its monthly traffic data.

Available capacity rose 7.5 percent in the month, meaning that load factors - how full planes are - shrank by 5.7 percentage points to 41.0 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.