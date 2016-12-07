FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Oct air freight demand up 8.2 pct, fastest growth in 18 months - IATA
December 7, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 9 months ago

Oct air freight demand up 8.2 pct, fastest growth in 18 months - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Demand for air freight rose 8.2 percent in October, the fastest rate of growth in 18 months and giving hope for the usually busy end of the year period, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

"It remains to be seen how long this growth trend will endure after the year-end peak period and we still face headwinds from weak global trade," IATA director General Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

IATA added that some one-off factors, such as some freight possibly shifting to the air following the collapse of shipper Hanjin, likely contributed to growth in October. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
