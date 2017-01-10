FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global air freight demand up 6.8 pct in November - IATA
January 10, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

Global air freight demand up 6.8 pct in November - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometres, grew by 6.8 percent in November, boosted by robust growth in Europe and Africa.

The growth rate slightly slowed compared to October, when freight demand hit a 20-month high, the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) monthly report shows.

“Air cargo enjoyed a strong peak season in November. And there are encouraging signs that this growth will to continue into 2017, particularly with the shipment of high-value consumer electronics and their component parts,” IATA said on Tuesday.

But it, however, warned that the trend in world trade is “still stagnant.”

Available capacity grew 4.4 percent in the month, meaning that load factors rose by 1.1 percentage points to 47.2 percent. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia, Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

