Weak world trade drives fall in March air freight demand -IATA

May 4 - Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometres, fell 2 percent in March on subdued growth in world trade, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Another reason for the drop was the impact of a U.S. port strike that had bolstered year-earlier figures.

Available capacity rose 6.9 percent in the month, meaning that load factors - how full planes are - fell by 4.0 percentage points to 43.5 percent.

“Expectations of purchasing managers gives little optimism for an early uptick. The combination of fierce competition, capacity increases and stagnant demand makes this a very difficult environment in which to generate profits,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Alexander Smith)