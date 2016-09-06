FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Air freight demand growth gathers pace in July - IATA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 6, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Air freight demand growth gathers pace in July - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Demand for global air freight rose 5 percent in July, at the fastest rate in almost 18 months, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

The positive result, driven by strong growth in Europe and the Middle East, was despite subdued global trade, IATA said.

Available capacity rose 5.2 percent in the month, and load factors fell by 0.1 percentage point to 41.3 percent.

"July was a positive month for air freight - which is an all too rare occurrence. Despite that, we must recognise that we face some strong headwinds on fundamental aspects of the business," IATA head Alexandre de Juniac said.

"The political rhetoric on both sides of the Atlantic is not encouraging for further trade liberalisation," IATA CEO added. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.