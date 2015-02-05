FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand for air travel up 5.9 percent in 2014 - IATA
February 5, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Demand for air travel up 5.9 percent in 2014 - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Global air passenger traffic rose 5.9 percent last year, driven by airlines operating in Asia and the Middle East, a leading industry body said on Thursday.

The 5.9 percent increase was above the 10-year average growth rate of 5.6 percent and compares with a 5.2 percent rise in 2013, the International Air Transport Association said in its regular monthly traffic update.

Capacity rose 5.6 percent in 2014, it said, meaning the overall load factor - how full planes are - climbed 0.2 percentage points to 79.7 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

