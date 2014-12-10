FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IATA ups global airlines' 2014 profit outlook, sees $25 bln in 2015
December 10, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

IATA ups global airlines' 2014 profit outlook, sees $25 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Falling fuel prices and stronger economic growth will enable global airlines to report $19.9 billion of net profit in 2014, up from a previous forecast of $18 billion, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based association, which represents around 250 airlines accounting for 84 percent of global air traffic, said net profit would rise to $25 billion in 2015.

“The industry outlook is improving. The global economy continues to recover and the fall in oil prices should strengthen the upturn next year,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

Airlines’ spend on fuel will drop to $192 billion in 2015, from an expected $204 billion this year, IATA said.

Reporting by Tom Miles, Robert Evans and Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
