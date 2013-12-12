FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IATA raises global airline profit forecasts for 2013 and 2014
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 12, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

IATA raises global airline profit forecasts for 2013 and 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global airline profits will total $12.9 billion in 2013 and a record $19.7 billion next year due to lower jet fuel costs and improved efficiency, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

The widely-watched forecasts are higher than IATA had expected in its last update in September, when it predicted profits of $11.7 billion for 2013 and $16.4 billion in 2014. However, cargo demand remains stagnant, IATA said.

“2013 will see passenger numbers top 3 billion for the first time, increasing to 3.3 billion in 2014,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler told a news conference. (Reporting by Robert Evans, editing by Tom Miles)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.