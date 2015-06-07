FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa CEO says positive traffic trend continued in May
June 7, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa CEO says positive traffic trend continued in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, June 7 (Reuters) - A positive trend in April traffic at Germany’s Lufthansa continued in May, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday.

Lufthansa said last month its April passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres rose 7.1 pct, though the load factor, or proportion of seats sold, dropped 1.4 percentage points to 78.1 percent.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Spohr also said he thought the number of dedicated freighter aircraft at the airline group would slowly go down.

Lufthansa has a fleet of four Boeing 777F and 16 Boeing MD-11F freighters, according to its latest annual report. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
