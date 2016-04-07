FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air passenger capacity up more than demand in February - IATA
April 7, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Air passenger capacity up more than demand in February - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Global demand for air travel rose 8.6 percent in February, building on a 7.1 percent gain in January, but the amount of seats available rose faster than that for the first time in months, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose 9.6 percent, outstripping demand and meaning load factor - a measure of how full planes are - dropped 0.7 percentage points to 77.8 percent, IATA said in its monthly traffic update.

Overcapacity can lead to more pressure on prices as well as profits, as currently being seen in the air freight market.

“February was the first month since the middle of 2015 in which capacity growth exceeded demand ... It is unclear whether this signals the start of a generalized downward trend in load factor, but it bears watching,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

