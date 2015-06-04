FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air travel demand up 5.9 pct in April - IATA
June 4, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Air travel demand up 5.9 pct in April - IATA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Demand for global air travel rose 5.9 percent in April, but the picture is mixed going into what is traditionally the strongest part of the year for airlines in the northern hemisphere, a leading industry body said on Thursday.

While low oil prices are helping to keep prices down, the strong U.S. dollar may hurt demand in some places, the International Air Transport Association said in its regular monthly passenger traffic update on Thursday.

“And it remains to be seen how long robust travel demand can stand up in the face of a trio of bad economic news: unexpectedly poor first quarter performance in the US, continuing weakness in the Eurozone and slowing regional trade in Asia Pacific,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

Capacity rose 6.1 percent and load factors fell 0.1 percentage points to 79.4 percent in April, IATA said.

IATA earlier gave monthly figures for air freight demand, showing momentum was slowing.

The association holds its annual meeting from June 7-9 in Miami and will give an updated forecast for airlines’ profitability on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

