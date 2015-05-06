FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IATA says global air travel demand may soften in Q2
#Healthcare
May 6, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

IATA says global air travel demand may soften in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Demand for air travel may weaken in the second quarter, as trade in Asia slows and European economies stutter, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Demand for air travel in March rose 7.4 percent, IATA said in its regular monthly update, boosted by residual effects on leisure travel from the Chinese New Year in February.

“We may, however, see a softening of demand in the second quarter,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

“There are signs that regional trade activity in Asia-Pacific may be slowing and Eurozone economic weakness continues to disappoint.”

IATA is due to provide an update on the outlook for airline profits in 2015 at its annual meeting in June. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

