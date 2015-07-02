FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand for air travel accelerates in May - IATA
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 2, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Demand for air travel accelerates in May - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Global demand for air travel continued to rise in May, although there are storm clouds on the horizon, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Air passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometres rose 6.9 pct in May, against a 5.7 percent increase recorded for April, IATA said in its monthly passenger data release.

“The financial crisis in Greece and recent weakness in regional trade activity in Asia-Pacific have the potential to dampen performance in these markets in the coming months,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

IATA also said capacity increased more slowly than demand, by 6.5 percent, leading to a 0.3 percentage point increase in the load factor, or how full planes are, to 79.3 percent in the month. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.