Demand for air travel grows more slowly in June - IATA
August 6, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Demand for air travel grows more slowly in June - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Global demand for air travel continued to rise in June, albeit at a slowing rate as weakness in Asia-Pacific and the impact of the Greek debt crisis were felt, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Air passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometres rose 5.7 percent in June, against a 6.9 percent increase recorded for May, IATA said in its monthly passenger data release.

IATA said the June figures were also affected by the timing of Ramadan, which depressed travel demand in the Middle East. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

