FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Falling plane fares boosting travel demand in 2015 - IATA
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 3, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Falling plane fares boosting travel demand in 2015 - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Falling plane fares are helping to support strong growth in global air passenger traffic, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.

For October, demand in terms of revenue passenger kilometres rose 7.5 percent, following 7.4 percent growth in September, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures.

Fares have fallen 5 percent over the first eight months of year, IATA said, estimating that falling prices have contributed around 3 percentage points to growth so far this year. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.