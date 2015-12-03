Falling plane fares boosting travel demand in 2015 - IATA

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Falling plane fares are helping to support strong growth in global air passenger traffic, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.

For October, demand in terms of revenue passenger kilometres rose 7.5 percent, following 7.4 percent growth in September, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures.

Fares have fallen 5 percent over the first eight months of year, IATA said, estimating that falling prices have contributed around 3 percentage points to growth so far this year. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)