Air travel demand tempered by Transaero, Lufthansa in November - IATA

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Demand for air travel slowed from the previous month in November, muted by the halt of operations by Russia’s troubled Transaero and labour strikes at Lufthansa, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 5.9 percent in November, compared with a 7.1 percent gain recorded in October, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)