December 4, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

International air passenger demand up 5.7 pct in Oct - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Demand for international air travel rose by 5.7 percent in October, building on an increase of 5.2 percent recorded for September, the International Air Transport Association (IATA)said on Thursday.

Capacity, measured by available seat kilometres, rose 5.5 percent, meaning load factors, indicating how full planes are, rose 0.1 percentage points to 79.1 percent.

“With 2014 drawing to a close the outlook for air travel remains positive, as improvements in economies in Asia-Pacific and the United States offset signs of weakness in the Eurozone and China,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement to accompany the monthly statistics.

Airline stocks have been boosted by falling oil prices, but Tyler warned this could also signal a broader economic slowdown. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

