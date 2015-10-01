Demand for air travel grows 7.1 pct in August - IATA

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Global demand for air travel continued to rise in August, driven by robust growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Air passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometres rose 7.1 percent in August, against an 8.2 percent increase recorded for July, IATA said in its monthly passenger data release.

“August results continue the trend of strong demand for air travel, despite some softening in global economic growth, particularly in emerging markets,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)