Qatar Airways favours live aircraft data over ejectable 'black boxes'
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Qatar Airways favours live aircraft data over ejectable 'black boxes'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in favour of the real-time transmission of aircraft data rather than the ejectable ‘black box’ data recorders favoured by others in the industry, its chief executive said on Friday.

Airbus and others favour data recorders that can pop out of an aircraft before an accident, removing the need for challenging searches on the seabed.

“I am a very big supporter of constant data transmitted simultaneously to the ground,” Akbar al Baker told journalists at the International Air Transport Association annual general meeting in Dublin when asked about whether he was in favour of deployable black boxes or constant streaming of data.

He also said Qatar constantly tracks not just location, but also data from the aircraft, with a team on the ground looking out for any diversions from planned routes.

“With so much terrorism, uncertainty, I think it is very prudent for an airline to track airplanes,” he said. “We don’t track location, but also receive telemetry data from aircraft.” (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Conor Humphries)

