Global air passenger traffic demand up 4.6 pct in April - IATA
May 30, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Global air passenger traffic demand up 4.6 pct in April - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Global demand for passenger travel in April rose 4.6 percent, growing faster than demand for air freight, which is still in a difficult situation, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in Monday.

Demand for air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometres, was up 3.2 percent in April, but IATA head Tony Tyler said that was not a true reflection of the market.

“The reality is that demand is weak, as we see from global trade figures and there’s little to indicate an uptick is imminent,” he told journalists on a conference call.

Tyler was speaking ahead of IATA’s annual meeting in Dublin from 1-3 June, where it will provide an updated forecast for airline industry profitability in 2016.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
