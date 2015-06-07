FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. air traffic control system to mimic Canada's system, A4A says
June 7, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. air traffic control system to mimic Canada's system, A4A says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. air traffic control system is likely to be restructured to resemble Canada’s system, and the change could happen quickly, the head of the U.S. airline trade group said on Sunday.

We wouldn’t “cookie cutter” the Canadian system, known as NAV Canada, said Nick Calio, president of Airlines for America. “But that’s the best-operated system out there.”

Overhaul of the U.S. system operated by the Federal Aviation Administration is being considered as part of a reauthorization of the government agency due for a vote in Congress by Sept. 30.

A temporary extension of FAA authorization is likely to be needed to work out changes to the U.S. system, Calio told Reuters, but it wouldn’t be a lengthy delay.

Calio spoke on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) global airline conference in Miami.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Victoria Bryan

