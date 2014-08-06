FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IATA still sees improved airline profits as June demand rises
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

IATA still sees improved airline profits as June demand rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association said it was still optimistic the industry would report improved profits this year although highlighted risks from conflict and the Ebola outbreak as possible obstacles.

IATA, which represents around 240 airlines, said on Wednesday passenger traffic demand in June had slowed to growth of 4.7 percent, compared with 6.2 percent for May.

“Earlier signs of a softening in demand are dissipating,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement, describing the June figures as encouraging.

“While that’s good news there are many risks in the political and economic environment that need careful monitoring,” he said, highlighting conflict in the Middle East, an impending trade war with Russia, possible default in Argentina or the Ebola outbreak in west Africa as situations that could hurt demand for air travel. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.