UN agency pushes tight deadline for plane tracking standard

MONTREAL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Global aviation leaders on Tuesday debated setting a tight deadline to improve the tracking of passenger planes in a push to prevent a recurrence of the still unsolved disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

Officials at the United Nations safety conference also sought to tackle risks from conflict zones after another Malaysia Airlines flight shot down over Ukraine, helping push aviation to the top of the international agenda after a tragic centenary year for commercial flight.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN’s aviation arm, urged airlines at the rare Montreal gathering not to wait to install tracking systems that are already available.

“We know that there are technologies available today,” Nancy Graham, director of ICAO’s Air Navigation Bureau, said.

Britain, China and the United States backed ICAO proposals for new tracking guidelines that would apply from November 2016, an accelerated timetable in the often laborious process of aviation regulation.

Aircraft would have to send their position at least every 15 minutes, or more often in case of emergency, but it would be up to each state to decide how and when to implement this.

The rare UN gathering reflects pressure to show progress in time for the anniversary of MH370, after regulators and airlines were criticised for responding too slowly to French tracking recommendations after the crash of an Air France jet in 2009.

Malaysia said it was “unacceptable” that an aircraft or its recorders could be lost, decades after satellites were invented.

But the industry faces competing technologies from equipment makers and some airlines have balked at the cost of a stop-gap plan to make existing technology available within 12 months.

SOVEREIGNTY CONCERNS

The conference will also look at how to protect airliners from missiles, but critics say this may not prevent another disaster like the downing of MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July.

“All the same problems which we already have are still going to be there, in terms of different countries having different messages and the airlines not really knowing who to listen to,” said Charlie Leocha, chairman of U.S.-based consumer advocacy group Travelers United.

The fallout from MH17 has brought to the surface one of the key contradictions of modern aviation: the system of seamless global standards developed by ICAO over the last 70 years can conflict with individual states’ sovereignty.

The management of airspace dates back to decisions taken after two world wars when it was decided sovereignty extended upwards to the skies, which would not be open like high seas.

Now, ICAO and airlines are wrestling with how to share information about perceived threats en route without infringing the rights of other states to open or close their own airspace.

ICAO is proposing a scheme for pooling advice to pilots, though it falls short of demands by airlines for the sharing of genuine but carefully screened intelligence information.

“I suspect this is the most that’s possible right now,” said Angela Gittens, head of Airports Council International, said on the sidelines of the UN conference which runs until Feb 5. (Writing and additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Amran Abocar and Christian Plumb)