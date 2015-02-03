FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands rebuffs Russia proposal to delay ICAO conflict zone risk plan
February 3, 2015

Netherlands rebuffs Russia proposal to delay ICAO conflict zone risk plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, which lost 196 citizens when a Malaysian jet was downed over Ukraine last year, said on Tuesday there was no need to wait for a legal assessment of a United Nations plan to share information about conflict zone risks.

The Netherlands, responding to Russia’s proposal to delay the plan until at least 2016, said the International Civil Aviation Organization scheme should be adopted urgently.

ICAO and airlines are wrestling with how to share information about perceived threats en route without infringing the rights of other states to open or close their own airspace. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Dan Grebler)

