July 22, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Air France suspends all flights to Tel Aviv due to security situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Air France said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until further notice due to the evolution of the security situation in Israel.

“For security reasons linked to the evolution of the local situation, Air France has decided to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv,” a spokesman said.

“The decision was taken by the company’s security division and will come into effect immediately and remain until further notice.” (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)

