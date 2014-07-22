FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tel Aviv airport safe for carriers -Israel regulator
July 22, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Tel Aviv airport safe for carriers -Israel regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 22 (Reuters) - Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it was working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to ensure that Ben Gurion Airport was safe for foreign carriers despite a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip that landed on the fringes of the airport.

“We are working together with the FAA to demonstrate to them the level of confidence that we have in Ben Gurion Airport and to convince them to renew flights as soon as possible,” Giora Romm, director of the CAA, said on Tuesday.

The three U.S. airlines that fly to Israel - Delta, United and American Airlines unit US Airways - said they temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to security concerns. European carriers have yet to follow.

The FAA said U.S. carriers were prohibited from flying to and from Ben Gurion for a period up to 24 hours. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
