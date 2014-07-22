Europe safety agency urges airlines to avoid Tel Aviv

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Europe’s aviation regulator on Tuesday warned airlines not to fly to Tel Aviv, joining action by U.S. authorities as conflict continued on the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman said the European Aviation Safety Agency would issue a bulletin by Wednesday containing a “strong recommendation” that airlines should avoid Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

“The recommendation applies to all European airlines,” the spokesman said in an email.

Several European and U.S. airlines said they were suspending flights on Tuesday, as U.S. and United Nations diplomats pursued talks on halting fighting that has claimed more than 600 lives . (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)