ROME, July 29 (Reuters) - Departures from Rome’s Fiumicino airport were suspended on Wednesday because of smoke from a fire nearby, airline Alitalia said in a Tweet.

The fire was burning in a forest of pine trees near the airport, pictures posted on the internet showed.

The airport was closed last May because of a fire in one of the terminals. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Hugh Lawson)